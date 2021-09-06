Pima County Schools trending in right direction with COVID cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since school started in late July more than 1,413 COVID cases have been reported in schools in Pima County.

The Pima County Health Department is hopeful we may have seen the worst of it as numbers trended down this past week.

Of the 1,413 COVID cases reported in schools so far this year, 671 are from children who cant be vaccinated and 550 are from students aged 12-19.

The rest of the cases are from staff in schools.

According to PCHD, a big reason the numbers are going down is due to layered mitigation in schools such as testing, sanitizing and mask use.

"Especially in light of the delta variant, that is a particularly high-risk exposure and especially among children who are unvaccinated or unvaccinatable," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Chief Medical Officer PCHD.

According to Garcia, exposure happens when a person is six feet or closer to a known infected person for more than 15 minutes.

So far, 53 outbreaks have happened at schools in Pima County, which is a relatively low number and a good sign for low transmission in schools.

Right now, six local districts have mask mandates.

"To me, this supports getting all nine school districts in Pima County and all of our charter schools and everyone involved with a mask mandate," said Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz.

Dr. Garcia says that he feels we may have hit the peak of this surge, but he says he's hesitant to say the fourth surge in Pima County is over.

That is because the University of Arizona and Pima Community College started classes later than the local K-12 districts and we may see a bump in cases from that.

"What I'm hoping to see is a steep decline in the number of new cases," Garcia said. "If we continue to see that in mid to late September then I think we'll be able to say that this is complete."

Both the UArizona and PCC have mask mandates in place for all indoor spaces on their campuses where social distancing is not possible.