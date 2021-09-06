Labor Day weekend puts San Francisco’s vaccine mandate to the test

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is bringing more visitors to the bay area. It's also been the first true test of San Francisco's vaccine mandate, requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor settings.

European tourists Suus and Julia are loving the sights of San Francisco, but they can't leave home without your proof of vaccination.

When asked if tourists were made to show proof of vaccination many said yes.

"Yes, at the hotel, restaurant, and another restaurant. I think it's good because you feel safer," Carol Bratcher said.

Since Aug. 20, it's been the law in SF if you want to shop or dine indoors, restaurants are checking your status at the door.

"I think it'll encourage more people to get vaccinated, everybody wants to go to restaurants," Daniel Agonafer said.

"Politics aside, it's more about doing what's right," another woman added.

But the mandate has been complicated for Christina Santos, who's traveling with 28 friends and relatives from Santa Barbara Co.

"Not everybody's vaccinated in our group, so it's difficult for restaurants to accommodate 28 of us," Santos said.

Since not all of Santo's party is vaccinated they had to make many accommodations when choosing restaurants.

"We had to go to Denny's because they didn't ask for vaccination cards," she said.

"Every day, we turn hundreds away," Melvin McKay, supervisor of Nicks Lighthouse said.

McKay said the vaccine mandate hasn't been good for his fisherman's wharf restaurant.

"It's been challenging, to say the least, some are die-hard, saying I'm not getting the vaccine, phony, but most are understanding about it," McKay said.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association reports few issues with the mandate so far.

"All of our members are very supportive, do we want this to go on forever? We don't. But until we get little kids vaccinated, this will be around for a while," Laurie Thomas said.