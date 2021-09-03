Coronavirus cases plateauing in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County is in its fourth surge of COVID-19 cases, but could the end be in sight?

According to the Pima County Health Department's Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Francisco Garcia, cases are letting up slightly, but it is too soon to let our guard down as school is back in session around the county and college students are back on campus.

Doctor Garcia said there are 1,413 cases in Pima County school districts with 188 staff and 1,225 students. However, he said outbreaks of in-school transmission are rare. There have been 50 outbreaks. The CDC classifies an outbreak as two cases.

According to Doctor Garcia, students also aren't getting infected at school, but rather outside the classroom either at home, after school activities, sports, or out in their community.

He said the county isn't clear just yet, because we are just starting to feel the impacts of University of Arizona students back on campus as well as Pima Community College.

"What I'm hoping to see is a steep decline in the number of new cases and if we continue to see that mid to late September, I think we'll be able to say that this is complete," said Doctor Francisco Garcia, Pima County's Chief Medical Officer.

Doctor Garcia said 20 percent of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 patients, but that is down from 25 percent two weeks ago.

Health officials are keeping an eye on the new variants and are concerned about the Mu variant, but Doctor Garcia is hopeful for a more normal fall.