PCHD to assist local private school with COVID-19 necessities

TUCSON (KVOA) - One local private school reached out to the community for help after experiencing staffing shortages due to rapid COVID-19 tests taking longer than expected, and keeping teachers from doing their job.

School officials at Saint Andrew's Preschool told News 4 Tucson that it can take days for teachers to get their COVID-19 test results, and it's incredibly difficult to find substitute teachers to fill in and say having the availability to more rapid tests is in high demand.

"My teachers are finding that they can't get a rapid test sometimes three or more days later," Corey Planer, school director, said.

Planer said that having the availability to a rapid test is crucial for teachers and keeping the environment consistent for students.

"If teachers have exposure to COVID-19 to get them tested and that, again, takes time so all around it is harder to keep teachers in the classroom and that is where we want them to be," she said.

"We want to be there 100 percent and assist them in any way we can," Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams said.

Williams said his department is here to help and keep schools running safely.

"We're getting a lot of calls about testing in the schools with strategies like using "by-next testing" then also "pool testing" which you test a certain amount of kids and that way you can see if your campus is safe," Williams said.

Williams told News 4 Tucson that he's aware of Saint Andrew's situation and is working to get them what they need.

"We've already gotten in contact with the school," Williams added. "We're going to connect them with the Pima County Health Department and the Pima County Health Department can put them on the list and hopefully provide them with PPE and also testing supplies."

Anthony Gimino from the Pima County Health Department also responded by saying: