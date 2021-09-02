Board of Supervisors reject COVID-19 vaccine equity grant

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pinal County rejected a $3.3 billion grant aimed at improving vaccine equity on Wednesday.

In a three to two vote, the Board of Supervisors rejected the Arizona Department of Health Services funding. According to officials, the money would have been contingent on the county, creating a job position dedicated to focusing on vaccine equity.

The funds were specifically earmarked for addressing "racial and ethnic communities at risk for COVID-19."

Pima County accepted $6 million from the federal government back in June to reduce COVID-19 related disparities.