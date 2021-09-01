CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day weekend

(CNN) - The U.S. is currently surpassing its average of 160,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. Hospitals are still struggling under the burden of unvaccinated patients and staff shortages. Some states are even getting low on sources of life-saving oxygen.

For this Labor Day weekend, the message from federal health officials is clear.

"First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC says even those who are vaccinated should wear masks and take COVID risks into consideration.

More than 101,000 people are hospitalized nationwide.

Hospitalizations in Georgia up ten-fold since the beginning of July.

Idaho's governor warned that his state has only a handful of intensive care unit beds left.

"Where hospitals have converted other spaces to be used as contingency ICU beds, those are filling up too," said Gov. Brad Little. "Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained."

The toll on the national is already steep and rising. The average daily COVID deaths are now topping 1,300, more than doubling since mid-August.

Social Security and Medicare trustees are now projecting mortality rates during the 2020-2023 period for those age 15 and up will be 15 percent higher than before the pandemic.

There are also growing concerns about rising cases among children. According to CDC data, children are already being hospitalized with COVID at the highest rate in more than a year.

"Most either unvaccinated or under the age of 12 and unable to get vaccinated," said Dr. Nancy Tofil. "The numbers have been three or four times what we were seeing last winter at its peak."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced measures to help protect children. "All school staff, anybody who enters that building will have to be vaccinated or undergo mandatory testing," she said.

More than 3,000 students in a Fort Worth, Texas school district are now quarantined due to COVID exposure after two weeks of school. The district announced a mask mandate last month in defiance of their governor.

In Florida, where the governor has also banned school mandates, Volusia County's school board joined a dozen other counties in implementing a mandate. This means they could lose school funding.

Meanwhile, in Vermont 75 percent of eligible children have received at least of dose of the vaccine. It is the first state to reach that threshold. It also has the highest overall vaccination rate in the country and the lowest COVID hospitalization rate.