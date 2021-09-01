After being a COVID-19 hotspot, Santa Cruz County is the highest vaccine rate in AZ

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KVOA) - More than 56 percent of Arizonans are now vaccinated. As state health officials continue to urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated, some counties are doing better than others.

Santa Cruz County once had little to no testing. Fast forward to Wednesday, testing and vaccines are widely available.

"We were concerned because of the lack of testing," Jeff Terrell of Santa Cruz County Health Department said. "The major thing was the lack of testing so we didn't have a good idea of how many people were exposed."

At the start of this week, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Maricopa County had 40.7 percent of its population vaccinated. Pima County reported 51.7 percent of its population, and Cochise County had a slightly higher percent with 52.6 percent. Santa Cruz County leads the pack with 75.2 percent of their population vaccinated.

Kendra Duarte is a dual citizen and works in Nogales, Ariz. She says she has received her vaccine, but it was just too late for her mom.

"She couldn't get vaccinated because in Mexico, it was really slow," Duarte said. "To get vaccinated and when she almost got the vaccine, we all in the house get sick from the virus."

Her mom, Sandra Alvarez had diabetes and after getting COVID-19 was put on a ventilator in the hospital.

"My mom was getting worse every day," Duarte said. "Then I went to the hospital with her, she was too bad, like she was really, really bad.

Her mom was 57.

She says she hopes others will get the vaccine.

"You have to trust this it's the best for everyone," she said.

Duarte says her mom loved butterflies, something she saw a lot of during her interview with News 4 Tucson's Denelle Confair.