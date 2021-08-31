Woman claims Costco threatened terminating membership for not wearing mask

YAKIMA, Wash. (YAPP/CNN) - A woman in Washington state says Costco sent her a letter threatening to terminate her membership if she didn't follow the statewide mask mandate.

It is not clear when the woman failed to comply with the mandate, or how Costco identified her.

She says she wore a mask but indicated that it was only covering her mouth.

A Facebook post on Sunday claiming one Kennewick woman had received this letter from the local Costco.

It's hand signed by the general manager, dated Aug. 24, one day after Gov. Jay Inslee reinstated a mask mandate for all Washington businesses.

Due to your failure to not wear your mask properly, your Costco membership account is being reviewed to be canceled.

One concerned parent says he's stunned by the lack of transparency

"I'm not even really mad about their policy per se but I wish there would be more transparency. These letters are going out and they're kind of just vague," Dustin Petersen said. "People need to know what their clear policy is. Are they going to have their membership canceled or not?"

Petersen, a dad of three, says it's confusing.

"I think Costco should talk to their customers first about the situation before just threatening a membership. Every time I'm in Costco now do I have to like watch all 3 of my kids at the same time to make sure they're not pulling their masks down?" Peteresen said. "And then if they do that, am I going to lose my membership?"

Photos show signs posted inside Costco saying masks are strongly recommended, but by the entrance and exit, more signs show that face coverings are required for anyone above the age of five.

KAPP reporter Ellie Nakamoto-White called the Kennewick Costco, who did not confirm the letter's legitimacy and instead referred her to their lawyer, who has not replied.

The woman who received the letter says no employees gave her a warning or said anything to her about masking up.