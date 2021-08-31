New poll finds that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is decreasing in US

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - A new survey suggests COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is declining.

The AXIOS-IPSOS poll, which was conducted over the past few days, included nearly 1,100 adults.

Seventy percent said they had already gotten the vaccine and 8 percent said they planned to get it.

The remaining 20 percent said they were unlikely to get vaccinated, but that number is down 3-percent from just two weeks ago.

The poll also showed the number of parents who plan to get their younger children vaccinated as soon as it's allowed grew by 12 percent over the past two weeks.

Experts say vaccine mandates are the biggest driver of the increase, along with FDA approval of the vaccine and the strength of the delta variant.