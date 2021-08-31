COVID-19 cases in kids 11 and younger increasing in Pima County

TUCSON- The Pima County Health Department is seeing an increase in the number of pediatric COVID-19 patients.

In his weekly virtual update, Pima County Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francisco Garcia said last week there were 340 pediatric cases in the age group zero to 11. That is the non-vaccine eligible age group.

In ages 12-19, 1,486 cases were reported, up 11.7% from the previous week. Currently, six kids are hospitalized with COVID-19 at local hospitals.

Garcia said there are different factors at play this year.

"That's really, really different from the reality that we're living now, which is many more children in the classroom, a very highly transmissible variant and a population of very vulnerable children that is children who are not vaccine age-eligible," Garcia said.

On Monday, the Maricopa County Health Department said schools without mask mandates were twice as likely to see an outbreak.

Garcia did not say if he saw the same thing here, but acknowledged the importance of masking up.

"So we do believe that having mask mandates in schools actually have an impact," he said. "It's a really important and critical tool that our schools and school districts have to keep families safe."

Since students returned to school in July, 1,235 COVID-19 cases have been reported, mostly in children under 12.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 205 schools and as of last week, 50 outbreaks have been confirmed.