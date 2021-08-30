School COVID-19 outbreaks up dramatically in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona’s most populous county are sounding the alarm about a growing number of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and a rising number of children and teens infected with the coronavirus.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine of Maricopa County's Public Health Department said Monday that there are almost three times the number of school outbreaks in August as during the virus's peak in February.

More than one in four COVID-19 cases in the county are now among children, while 120 children have been hospitalized this month. Officials announced 3,247 new infections Monday after Arizona hit 1 million confirmed infections last week.