Pima County launches new COVID-19 testing options after Arizona passes 1M cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - After Arizona surpassed 1 million positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Pima County Health Department will launch several new COVID-19 options across the area starting Saturday.

According to the county, Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, located at 16610 W. Ruthraff Rd. will offer saliva testing every day of the week. While this testing will only be available by appointment only, the testing will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This service will officially begin on Monday.

Starting Saturday, the county will also offer antigen tests five days a week at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd. With walk-ins and pre-registration available at this time, it will operate from Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m.– 8 p.m.

Officials say antigen tests typically use a nasal swap method and can show results within 15 minutes.

In addition, the county will offer free vaccinations at this site from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“The county recognizes the need to be able to provide free testing,” said Pima County Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “We wanted to ensure, because of our commitment to equity, that testing is available to anyone.”

Nasal swab tests will are also available at the bottom level of the Tucson International Airport, between baggage claim carousels 3-5 from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Registration is required for this site, which can be made online or by calling 855-452-2346.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.