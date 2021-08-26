Sahuarita Unified School District will not implement mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - After Wednesday night's school board meeting, Sahuarita Unified School District announced that it will not require face masks at school.

The move failed in a three to two vote at Wednesday's board meeting.

On Tuesday, the Vail School District governing board also held a meeting regarding the use of masks at school. However, no final decision has been made at this time. Similarly, Tanque Verde School District also made the move to not enforce a face-covering mandate in schools.

Tucson Unified School District was the first district in Southern Arizona to implement its own mask policy. Following TUSD, Catalina Foothills, Amphitheater, Flowing Wells, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Sunnyside and Marana Unified School Districts also implemented a mask mandate in areas where social distancing is not an option.

Gov. Doug Ducey's ban on mask mandates in schools goes into effect on September 29.