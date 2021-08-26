Herrington, former US surgeon Carmona to lead Arizona through delta surge after Christ steps down as ADHS director

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey named Don Herrington to head the Arizona Department of Health Services through the current surge of COVID-19 cases on Thursday after Dr. Cara Christ accepted a leadership role at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona last month.

The day before Christ officially vacates the ADHS director position, Ducey announced that Herrington will serve as the department's interim director. In Thursday's announcement, the governor shared that the state has also brought in United States' 17th Surgeon General, Dr. Richard Carmona as a senior advisor for ADHS.

Ducey said, together, these two individuals will help strengthen the state's "public health emergency preparedness and lead a statewide effort to boost vaccine and public health awareness in Arizona."

“Arizona couldn’t have two more dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced public health professionals at the helm of the Department of Health Services,” Ducey said. “With Don directing day-to-day operations and Dr. Carmona marshalling our resources to defeat this virus and get Arizonans vaccinated, I’m confident we just got a lot closer to putting the pandemic behind us.”

Herrington is working for ADHS as its Deputy Director for Planning and Operations, overseeing policy development, hiring professional and support staff and the department’s budget. He also served as Assistant Director of Public Health Preparedness and Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Disease Control Services

“I am grateful for Governor Ducey’s confidence in my abilities to lead ADHS,” said Herrington. “We have an extraordinary group of individuals at the department and I’m honored to lead this team. I look forward to promoting and protecting the health of everyone who calls Arizona home.”

Carmona, a longtime Tucson resident, served as the U.S. Surgeon General from 2002 to 2006. He served as the director of the University of Arizona COVID Response Team, Chief Executive Officer of the Pima County Health Care System, Chairman of the State of Arizona Southern Regional Emergency Medical System and Medical Director of the Arizona DPS Air Rescue Units and the Rural Metro Corporation. He is also a professor of public health at the university.

“I am honored Governor Ducey is entrusting me with this position,” Carmona said. “We have made a tremendous amount of progress but we still have much to do. There is no doubt in my mind that we are on the right track and that the single best way to crush COVID is with the vaccine and public health mitigation strategies. I’m eager to take on the challenge. COVID is the common enemy and all of us need to work together to defeat it. The state’s response to this global health emergency has been top-notch, and I look forward to building on Dr. Christ and her team’s success.”

Christ has worked for the ADHS for 13 years. In 2015, Ducey appointed Christ as the department's director. At Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Christ will serve as a chief medical officer.

On Thursday, Arizona reported 3,621 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 998,164. With 13 new related deaths, the state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 18,661.

Currently, 55.4 percent of people are vaccinated in the Grand Canyon State.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.