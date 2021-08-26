Eastside school has had zero COVID-19 cases since last March

TUCSON (KVOA) - A school right here in Southern Arizona has had zero reported cases of COVID-19. One parent is attributing that achievement to mitigation measures taken by the school.

St. Michael's on the east side is a school of about 270 students with grades K-8. Since the beginning of the pandemic, parents have been praising this school for the way they have handled the virus.

Brendan Sullivan is the head of the school and has been working with parents in the school to make sure the kids don't get sick.

"We've got medical experts in our family community, a few doctors and a couple infectious disease specialists. They guide our decisions month to month," Sullivan said. "That's been the case since this began in March 2020."

Katie Bailey has a third-grader in the school and has been impressed with the speed of the school's decision-making.

"When everything started shutting down, we knew over the weekend that school was not going to resume and that we were going to be at home and we will figure it out," Bailey said.

This school year, more washing stations have been installed, lower grade students had yoga mats to measure six feet of social distancing and masks are required at all times besides recess.

Sullivan says it is not just because of the mitigation factors, but also because the parents are doing their own at-home screening. "They've done a great job; students are doing a great job screening for any signs of illness. Sneezing, coughing, sore throat fever, then they stay home."

"I have talked to parents who said my kid was sick and kept them home," Bailey said. "Maybe it takes two or three days and the school is very supportive. You come up to the office, get the work and come back when you are ready."

This school is not subject to the governor's ban on mask mandates, but the school does say that they will get rid of their mask mandate as soon as they feel safe.