A bite of hope: UArizona study discovers key driver in COVID-19 mortality

TUCSON (KVOA) — Researchers at the University of Arizona have found what could be the factor behind severe COVID-19 cases, according to the university's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Experts behind the study said the findings could also provide a new way to reduce deaths related to COVID-19.

According to researchers, blood samples from two COVID-19 patient cohorts were analyzed. They found that a specific enzyme may be the key in predicting which patients with severe COVID-19 end up dying.

"We started out with nine COVID patients," said Dr. Floyd Chilton, senior author of the paper, "mild, severe and those who had succumbed to the disease."

Chilton, who is a professor as well as the director of the university's Precision Nutrition and Wellness Initiative, said there were two major pathways that were changing in the patients who died from the virus compared to those who survived.

"The products that we were seeing looked like they were coming from an enzyme called a phospholipase A2 or a secreted phospholipase A2," Chilton said. "This enzyme has a tremendous amount of homology, a tremendous amount of similarities to the active ingredient in rattlesnake venom."

According to Chilton, the enzyme has been around for hundreds of millions of years but the human species have utilized it to right bacteria and viruses by "shredding" their membranes.

"It's a slippery slope," Chilton said. "Once this gets to very, very high levels in humans and when organs get in trouble, they begin to flip their membranes. and this enzyme sees those membranes and shreds those membranes."

According to the study, the enzyme comes in at a later stage in the disease and participates in multiple organ failure, leading to death. "By coming in and in many ways, putting the organs out of their misery by shredding the membranes around the cells and the tissues," Chilton said.

Inhibitors to the enzyme were developed in the early 2000s, Chilton said, similar to the type of treatment you get in the emergency room if you're bit by a rattlesnake. By being able to identify the high-risk groups that need it, a precision medicine approach can be met.

In simple terms, patients at right of dying from the enzyme could be given an inhibitor, possibly saving their lives.

"What needs to happen next is a large clinical trial with these inhibitors," Chilton said, "focused towards severe patients who are likely to die of COVID."

Since inhibitors have already been developed and tested, Chilton said they don't have to start from scratch, but a clinical trial could still take many months.