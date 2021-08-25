Krispy Kreme sweetens vax doughnut promotion

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Customers with proof of vaccination already can get a free doughnut every day, for the whole year.

Now, the FDA has approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal.

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the chain is giving away two doughnuts a day to people who can prove they've gotten the shots.

It's even making heart-shaped ones to celebrate.