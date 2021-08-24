Vaccine mandates move ahead after FDA’s Pfizer approval

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing how COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the delta variant when comes to getting infected.

This is consistent with other research that shows just how powerful the delta variant is.

But, the study says vaccines still reduce your risk by two-thirds.

"As we get into the spring, we could start getting back to a degree of normality," said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

That is more than six months away and it will not happen unless we make it happen.

"If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on leading to the development of another variant, which could complicate things," Fauci said.

After the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine Monday, fresh vaccine mandates agreed or announced for government workers in New Jersey, Disney World cast members, many Chevron employees and students at the University of Minnesota.

"You have the power to protect your communities and help end the pandemic through vaccination requirements," said Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator.

Now, Louisiana has among the worst vaccination rates in the land and LSU Tigers fans are now gonna need proof of a vaccine or a negative test before coming to football games.

"The time has come. Enough is enough," Fauci said. "We've just got to get people vaccinated."

So, when might the FDA green light vaccines for the under-12s?

"I think it's possible we might see that process complete by the end of the calendar year," Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General said.

So, masks in schools in the meantime?

A federal judge ruled Kentucky's governor can't mandate them right now. So he canceled his mandate, even though he knows it works.

"It's everything from a district in Kentucky that went back for three days masking optional and had 700 quarantines in just the first three days," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Nationwide, the average daily COVID-19 death toll is now over 1,000 and still climbing. Average new cases a day - more than 150,000. It hasn't been that high since January. But is that leveling off?

"Maybe you could kind of peak at that curve and say maybe it's trying to find its way from its steepest slope into something a little bit more gradual," Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health said. "But boy, no reason to be too confident of that."

Paige Ruiz, an unvaccinated mom from Texas, died from COVID-19 before she could hold her newborn.

Here's a very simple message from Paige's mom.

"Mask up, get vaccinated, so this doesn't happen to your family," Robin Zinsou said.

There have been more than 620,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the u-s since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDC.