Health care workers feel fatigued as hospitals fill up again

TUCSON (KVOA) - As hospital beds fill up with both Coronavirus and non-Coronavirus patients, frontline health care workers are once again in the thick of battle.

"Statewide, about 95 percent of beds are full," Ann-Marie Alameddin, the President and CEO of the Arizona Hospital and Health Care Association said. "I think my greatest concern is that health care workers, our frontline health care heroes don't feel as though the responsibility don't feel as though the responsibility of the pandemic solely rests on their shoulders because it truly doesn't. I think to some extent, I think we've acted like that."

As of Monday, the state health department reported 494 people in Arizona hospital ICUs with the virus.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen says the fatigue health care workers feel is very real and it's leading to an increase in anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.

"One of the things that made it worse was people thought it was going to get better," Cullen said. "I'm sure all of you thought it was going to get better and we wouldn't be doing press conferences on COVID-19. That's what I was hoping for. And, instead, we're back here."

Cullen promises she and her colleagues will continue to show compassion for patients even in the most trying times.

"We believe we are accompanying our community and we're doing that with an outstretched hand," she said. "We need there to be a hand on the other side to accept that and that hand needs to be vaccinated and wear a mask when appropriate."