Debate over school mask mandates across US sometimes erupts into violence

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Health officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of masks and how they limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

But some Americans are against masks and are fighting against mask mandates in schools and there are times when violence breaks out on the issue.

When it comes to masks in schools, it's some parents who are behaving badly having face-to-face confrontations and even burning masks.

The tension and division are mostly fueled by misinformation.

"Let them breathe," Keri Brenner of Marin Independent Journal said. "Let them breathe."

In Texas, a parent ripping off a teacher's face mask at school last week, according to the school district's superintendent.

"I don't want these mask wars being fought in our schools," Tom Leonard, the superintendent of Eanes Independent School District. "I don't care right now what you believe."

In northern California, an elementary school teacher had to get stitches for cuts and lacerations to his face when an argument with a parent over masks turned physical.

"The female principal intervened and said hey it's time to go, time to stop," Torie f. Gibson, the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District said.

Now the parent, facing multiple charges, including battery on a school employee, according to the district attorney.

The rage is spilling into school board meetings for months now, like these ones in Utah, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Some meetings abruptly ending in the midst of screaming protests and public officials openly threatened.

How to combat this war over masks?

Justin Kanew, a Tennessee dad who says his 5-year-old understands the concept of wearing face coverings, said "it's disappointing that more adults around here can't seem to grasp it."

He is pleading for civility in the national conversation.