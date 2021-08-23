Tourists urged not to visit Hawaii amid COVID-19 surge

HONOLULU, HI. (CNN) - The governor of Hawaii is asking tourists to voluntarily stay away amid a surge in COVD-19 cases.

Although the island is not returning to a virtual ban on out-of-state visitors flying to the state at this time.

"It’s not a good time to travel to the islands. Restaurant capacity has been restricted. There is limited access to rental cars … and we know that the visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii,” Gov. David Ige said.

The governor's request comes on the same day that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the suspension of all large gatherings for four weeks, including conventions and concerts.

He says healthcare workers are being pushed beyond their limits.