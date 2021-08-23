‘The science is clear’: Pima County reacts to full FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON - With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday, will those people on the fence be willing to get a shot?

That is what the Pima County Health Department is hoping for.

Monday's news from the FDA has already had an impact, the county's pop-up clinic at Sunnyside High School had a steady stream of people lining up to get vaccinated with many of them saying the FDA approval is what brought them in.

Even with COVID-19 cases headed towards the winter surge numbers seen last year, the lack of an FDA-approved vaccine was another reason for many to stay away from getting a shot in the arm, but now that is starting to change.

"It was FDA approved and for my family in general," said Angelica Lopez, who received the Pfizer vaccine after FDA approval. "I have four kids, one has asthma, my youngest is a premature and they get sick very easily."

PCHD said Monday that they are optimistic that the approval for the Pfizer vaccine will help to convince more people to get vaccinated if they were hesitant before.

County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said in a statement in part:

"The science is clear. With more than 200 million Americans having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, the public can be very confident in their safety and effectiveness. The vaccines are our best tool against the pandemic."

Cullen added that more than 72 percent of Pima County has had at least one dose and she encouraged those that have been waiting to get one now.

For Angelica, who has three kids under the age of 12 and not able to be vaccinated, she says she got the vaccine to make sure they stay safe and encourages others to do the same.

"Get it - not just for themselves, but for their family," Lopez said. "It's better to be protected with our vaccines than to get the virus and not know that you even have it."

