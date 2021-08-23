Pima Community Colleges to forgive $2.7M in student debt for more than 4,500 students

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College will forgive more than $2.7 million in student debt, helping more than 4,500 of its students with outstanding tuition balances, officials announced Monday.

According to PCC, its governing board unanimously approved a plan to allocate dollars provided by the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to its students, erasing millions of dollars worth of student debt collected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this action, students who were put on hold due to tuition payments will be released, allowing those individuals to re-enroll in classes, and receive transcripts and certificates.

“We are pleased to offer relief to those who’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic,” said PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert. “This program will allow us to remove barriers and effectively re-engage with students who may have left PCC for financial reasons but would still like to continue their educational journey.”

Officials say students who were actively enrolled since March 13 are eligible for reimbursement.

The college also said they will be reaching out to students who have had their outstanding balances waived and discuss possibilities on how those individuals can re-enroll for classes.

“This is a critical and important decision,“ said Pima Community College Governing Board Chair Demion Clinco. “This action will directly help students harmed by the pandemic and support their recovery and long-range success. We know many Pima students have been significantly impacted directly and indirectly by COVID-19 and this program is one step in supporting community recovery.”

For more information, visit pima.edu.