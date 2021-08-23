New COVID-19 cases in children soar, according to AAP report

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - A new report shows that new cases of COVID-19 in children continue to soar.

According to the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, over 180,175 new pediatric cases were reported last week.

The experts say this has reached levels of the winter surge. And cases have increased four-fold over the past month.

The experts also say that children represented 22-percent of the reported weekly cases.

So far, over 4.59 million children have tested positive since the pandemic began.

To read the full report, visit aap.org.