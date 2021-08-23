Arizona AG says businesses can require COVID-19 vaccines

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases and an additional three deaths as a surge in COVID-19 infections being driven by the delta variant continues.

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 3,307 new cases. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 986,082.

The number of people who have died in the state from COVID-19 is now 18,600. On Saturday, the health department reported 3,195 news cases and 36 additional deaths. New infections had dropped below 1,000 a day for several months until mid-July.