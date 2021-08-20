US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court says a pause on evictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus can remain in place for now.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia realtors to block the eviction moratorium reinstated earlier this month.

A spokesman for the National Association of Realtors said the group will immediately file an emergency motion to the Supreme Court. In June, the high court voted 5-4 to allow the moratorium to continue through the end of July.

But Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who joined the majority — warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval.