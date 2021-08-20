UArizona expert says state is headed towards 300+ COVID deaths per week

TUCSON (KVOA) - One local health expert is projecting that Arizona could start seeing upwards of 300 deaths per week due to COVID-19 if current conditions do not change.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services' website, 53 more COVID deaths were reported in the state Friday.

The last time Arizona saw numbers this high was late Nov. 2020, just before the winter surge.

"This outbreak is currently unfolding very much like the one of the winter 2020-21," said Dr. Joe Gerald, University of Arizona Public Health Policy Professor.

Fatal COVID cases have been around 1.5 percent, according to Gerald.

Statewide, reported deaths have already surpassed 100 per week.

"We're seeing about 20-thousand cases per week, so 1.5 percent times 20,000 gets us in the 300 deaths per week range," said Gerald.

The delta variant continues to be the dominant strain as a more transmissible and infectious strand, leading to the uptick in cases.

Much of the issue for the rise in Arizona, according to health experts, is the relaxation of mitigation efforts and the relatively low levels of vaccinations statewide.

"When you compare us to other states in the country, we're way below in the second half," said Will Humble, Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association. "If we had been doing a better job on vaccinations, we would not be seeing as big of a runup in cases as we're seeing.'

According to the AZDHS website, Pima County has just over 50 percent of the population vaccinated.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen says there has been an ongoing increase in daily COVID-19 numbers.

"15 percent of our ICU was populated by patients that had COVID, that's the highest ICU population with COVID patients since March 2," she saud.

Based on the current data, Dr. Gerald believes that, to some extent, deaths from the current positive cases are unavoidable. But, he says that can change by returning to previous mitigation efforts, like social distancing and mask use.

"Thinking forward, we can control or have some control on how many cases continue to a rise over the coming weeks," Gerald said. "Those things can help slow transmission and lower the peak that we might see in a month of two."

He said without some sort of policy intervention, it is hard to see us not heading towards another large outbreak.

In addition, Gerald said this time around, this outbreak will be entirely on us because the vaccine is available.