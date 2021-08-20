Marana joins TUSD in implementing mask mandate on campus despite pushback from Gov. Ducey

TUCSON (KVOA) - Marana Unified School District joined the rally to implement mask mandates on campus Friday amid a standoff between Gov. Doug Ducey and several Arizona school districts over the policy.

Back on July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests. After signing House Bill 2898 into law, the governor expanded the state's restrictions on COVID-19 mitigation efforts as this legislation prevents schools from mandating masks for students and staff. The bill officially goes into effect on Sept. 29.

After Ducey shared that he will move to not change the state's policies on mask-use at schools when the Center Disease reversed its guidelines to once again recommend indoor mask use due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Phoenix Union High School District became the first district to implement a mask mandate in defiance of the recently approved state law.

Tucson Unified School District was the first education entity in Southern Arizona to follow the Phoenix district's lead, implementing its own mask policy on Aug. 10.

After a judge at Maricopa County Superior Court ruled that Phoenix Union has not yet violated the statewide face-covering law which made it lawful to implement mask mandates in the state until the legislation officially goes into effect on Sept. 29, several other school districts, including Catalina Foothills, Amphitheater, Flowing Wells, Douglas and Sierra Vista school districts, began putting their own policies in place.

In response, Ducey shared that the state will prevent districts that implemented a mask mandate from receiving a $163 million grant funded by the American Rescue Plan, stating that the $1,800-per-student funding will only be available to districts and charter schools "following all state laws and remaining open for in-person instruction as of August 27 and throughout the remainder of the school year."

After this decision, Sunnyside Unified School District put in place its own mask mandate while Tanque Verde School District moved to not implement one.

Marana Unified School District leaders held a special meeting Friday to discuss how their school district should approach masks this school year.

In a 3-2 vote, the school board moved to require the use of masks while indoors on school district properties and buses. However, unlike several other districts, the school board moved that their mandate will expire on Sept. 29, when the statewide ban officially goes into effect.

Under this mandate, masks would continue to be optional.

According to Pima County Health Department, MUSD currently reported 184 positive COVID-19 cases since beginning its school year on Aug. 2, making it the second-largest overall total of cases for school districts in Pima County. Vail Unified School District, which began school on July 19, has reported 186 positive cases so far.

TUSD has reported 135 cases, Amphitheater with 92 cases, Sunnyside with 65 cases, Sahuarita with 42 cases, Flowing Wells with 22 cases, Tanque Verde with16 cases, Catalina Foothills with 11 cases and Continental with less than 10 cases.

Another lawsuit involving the statewide ban was recently filed by an education-led coalition that includes school boards, Arizona teachers unions, doctors and parents. The lawsuit, filed against the State of Arizona, hopes to rule that the new legislation is unconstitutional.