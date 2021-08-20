Hospitals running out of beds due to increase in COVID-19 patients

HOUSTON, TX. (NBC) - Emergency room doctors in Southeast Texas say they are running out of hospital beds, and some patients are waiting hours, sometimes days to be admitted into a hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital administrators say 482 patients were waiting for hospital beds, and 211 of those patients are COVID-19 positive.

An additional 120 patients are waiting for an ICU bed. Of those patients, 65 are COVID-19 positive.

The southeast texas regional advisory council is keeping a daily count of hospital availability in its 25 county region which is anchored by Houston.

The Setrac CEO says the Southeast Texas region is short about 2,000 nurses, which he says is the main reason behind the bed shortage.

In some cases, patients are being flown out of state to places like- Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, Minnesota and Louisiana.

"Are there patients dying because of this that might not have died, absolutely, yes," said Darrell Pile Texas Regional Advisory Council CEO. "We have patients nearby, in rural communities, that you would know well that need beds in the texas medical center and are dying where they are. I am very concerned about the fatalities that are about to happen."