UArizona football program achieves 100% vaccination

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona's football program announced Thursday that all members associated with the program are 100 percent vaccinated.

On Wednesday, UArizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke announced that this upcoming football season, fans will have the choice to wear or not wear a mask while watching games in-person at the Arizona Stadium.

Despite the UArizona recently implementing a mask mandate in all indoor settings for the upcoming school year, Heeke assured fans that the university's face-covering policy does not apply to the stadium, as it is primarily located outdoors.

According to Arizona Football, players, staff, and all who are affiliated with the program have achieved 100 percent vaccination as of Thursday.

In a Twitter post sent by Arizona Football, the program stated: