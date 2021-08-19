Sunnyside latest school district to require face masks on campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another local school district is implementing a mask mandate amid the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in schools.

On Thursday, the Sunnyside Unified School District decided to implement a policy that requires all students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while indoors and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status. The policy goes in effect Friday through Sept. 28.

Earlier this month, several schools districts across the state defied a newly passed state law that bars mask mandates.

On July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests. After signing House Bill 2898 into law, the governor expanded its restrictions on COVID-19 mitigation efforts as this legislation prevents schools from mandating masks for students and staff. The bill officially goes into effect on Sept. 29.

On July 30, Phoenix Union High School District became the first district to implement a mask mandate in defiance of the recently approved state law. Tucson Unified School District and several other districts followed suit and required masks while inside district facilities.

On Monday, a judge at Maricopa County Superior Court ruled that Phoenix Union has not yet violated the statewide face-covering law. Shortly after the ruling, Catalina Foothills and Amphitheater unified schools districts implemented their own mask mandate.

Flowing Wells, Douglas and Sierra Vista unified school districts also implemented similar mandates in their schools this week.

On Tuesday, Ducey announced a $163 million grant for schools, but only schools following all state laws are eligible. According to the governor, the $1,800-per-student grants are available to district and charter schools "following all state laws and remaining open for in-person instruction as of August 27 and throughout the remainder of the school year."

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students.