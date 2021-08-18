US Treasury speaks out on Ducey blocking $163M funding from schools with mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will be giving schools a $163 million grant. However, this grant applies only to schools following all state laws. On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury spoke up against Gov. Ducey's announcement.

The governor's move comes after several school districts across Arizona defied a newly passed state law that prohibits mask mandates in schools. That bill officially goes into effect on Sept. 29.

Phoenix Union High School District became the first district to implement a mask mandate back on July 30. Now, Catalina Foothills, Amphitheater, Flowing Wells, Sierra Vista, Nogales, Douglas and Tucson Unified Unified School Districts have announced their reinstatement of the mask mandate regardless of vaccination status for all personnel.

According to the governor, the $1,800-per-student grants are available to district and charter schools "following all state laws and remaining open for in-person instruction as of August 27 and throughout the remainder of the school year."

That grant money is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan.

Shortly after the governor's announcement, representatives and school leaders spoke up against the decision.

"Has Gov. Doug Ducey gone mad? This is absolutely evil and grotesque," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. "School districts should not have to choose between protecting their students and receiving federal funds that the Governor has sat on until now."

On Wednesday, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson released this statement regarding Ducey's move:

“A primary purpose of the State and Local Funding in the American Rescue Plan is to support efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control has identified vaccines and masks as two of our best tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in school settings. No state should use federal funds to prevent or discourage schools from using evidence based approaches to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Treasury is monitoring all proposed expenditures and expects any state or local government that uses State and Local funds in violation of the eligible uses to repay the misused funds to the federal government.” Treasury Spokesperson

Ducey's response, through his spokesperson, explained that "[they're] confident the program used to distribute these funds aligns with federal guidance."