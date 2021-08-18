Tucson vaccine mandate spawns TPD union to file lawsuit against city

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Officers Association is filing a lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mask mandate policy.

According to the complaint, TPOA says it violates state law and their bargaining agreement with the city. They also applied for a temporary restraining order to stop the mandate from taking effect.

They argue that this was a breach of their current bargaining agreement, which expires at the end of next month.

The city mandate requires that at least 750 of the remaining unvaccinated city employees receive their first shot by Friday. Otherwise, the mandate will go into effect, which could lead to a five-day suspension if employees refuse a shot by Aug. 24.

Tucson city council approved the action in a 6-1 vote last Friday.

"We have the legal duty, the legal obligation to provide and maintain a safe and healthy workplace for its employees," Said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

In TPOA's letter to the court, they argue the city is breaching their contract when it comes to bargaining in good faith.

Specifically, they say requiring a vaccine is a change of working conditions.

TPOA posted a statement on their Facebook page regarding the city's decision saying:

"We take the pandemic seriously," the group said. "We also take our employee rights seriously. The city made this decision outside of the normal meet and confer process and without regard to the several labor agreements that govern changes in working conditions."

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Tucson community, Mayor Romero said the decision to not vaccinate no longer only affects personal health.

"It unjustly exposes others to the risk of illness including coworkers and members of the public," said Romero.

TPOA says the decision to vaccinate is extremely complicated and deeply personal, saying on their Facebook page:

"We call for the city to delay this policy. Our police and fire personnel have been stretched to the limit over the past year and a half. Now is the time to stand together, not make rash decisions."

A hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday and the expectation from the city is that a ruling on the temporary restraining order on the mandate will happen no later than Friday.