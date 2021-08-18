Local health leaders weigh-in on Biden’s push for COVID booster

TUCSON (KVOA) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has released the Biden administration's plan for COVID-19 booster shots.

The roll-out of a booster vaccine is set to start the week of Sept. 20, aimed at people who had their second dose more than eight months ago. Those most vulnerable, including seniors and health care workers, would be eligible first.

Some health leaders disagree with the move saying the primary concern shouldn't be for a booster of the vaccine, but rather getting our country and those in developing countries their first dose.

"I personally, at this point, would not place third boosters shots as a priority in our public health response," University of Arizona Public Health and Policy Management Professor Dr. Joe Gerald said. "I still think we should be focused on getting people our first and second shots."

In Arizona, the free vaccine has been easily accessible.

"The lack of supply in the developing world and that if we give another 200 billion doses to Americans as a booster shot, then we're taking out of the arms of developing nations," Arizona Public Health Association Director Will Humble said. "That's going to end up causing more variants that might escape the vaccine but also it's just flat unethical."

"Now, there are some world leaders who say America shouldn't get a third shot until other countries got their first shot. I disagree," President Joe Biden said. "We can take care of America and help the world the same time."

Booster doses will be available for Pfizer and Moderna. Experts anticipate there will also be one for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.