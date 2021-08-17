Study: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for woman who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A new study has found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal Jama Network open.

Nearly 62 percent of the study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and nearly 38 percent got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97 percent reported post-vaccination reactions similar to those seen in the general population.

We're mostly talking about things like pain at the injection site and fatigue.

Less than five percent reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7-point-five percent after a second dose.

The CDC last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.