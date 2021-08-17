Pima County to offer third vaccine doses for immunocompromised people

PIMA COUNTY - Pima County is now offering third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for some immunocompromised people.

This comes after the FDA recommended a third dose, which was then endorsed by the CDC last week.

Many groups fall into this category such as people going through cancer treatment, organ transplant recipients and those with advanced or untreated HIV.

If you fall under one of those categories, the recommendation is to get a third shot as soon as possible.

The booster shot can help immunocompromised people create a stronger resistance to fight off COVID-19.

"Sometimes because their immune system is not functioning the way it should be, it could mean they won't have as strong of a response to the vaccine from their primary series," said Crystal Rambaud, the Vaccine Preventable Disease Program Manager at Pima County Health Department.

The current recommendation is for people who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The Johnson and Johnson shot is not being recommended for additional doses.

The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation treats people in the Tucson community who are HIV positive.

While they fall under this category, the recommendation for a booster shot is for those with severe HIV.

"We've seen about, amongst our 2,000 or so clients each year, about 100 or so are with advanced HIV disease," said Ravi Grivois-Shah, the CEO of SAAF. "About five percent of our clients have advanced HIV disease."

Immunocompromised people may not have been able to develop a strong resistance to COVID-19 because their immune system is functioning at a lower level, making the initial vaccine doses less effective long-term.

This also applies to stem cell recipients and those taking immune-suppressing medications.

"You can go just about anywhere you can get your primary series, you can go get your booster," Rambaud said. "So all the commercial pharmacies seem to be offering that now, all of our sites are offering that now."

If you have questions regarding whether or not you should get a booster shot, you are encouraged to speak with your primary care doctor.

"We've learned that third shot can really help those that are immunocompromised mount a more effective immune response to COVID," said Grivois-Shah.

For more information from the Pima County Health Department's recommendation, click here.