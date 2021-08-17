New poll: Nearly 70 percent of Americans support mask mandate at schools

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - It looks like a majority of Americans are in favor of masks in schools.

A new poll reveals that nearly 70 percent of Americans support local school districts requiring masks.

The data comes from Axios-Ipsos, as states continue to battle over the limitations and ban on mask mandates.

It also found that 64 percent of Americans support state and local governments requiring masks in public.

About half of people polled say their employer is requiring masks at work, but only 16 percent say their employers require a vaccination.

The survey shows Republicans are going against the grain with only 44 percent in support of masks while 92 percent of Democrats are in favor.

Something else addressed in the poll is the need for proof of vaccine status as the country reopens.

A majority of Americans support requiring vaccination proof to travel or attend a large event.

The CDC continues to recommend everyone in schools wear masks.