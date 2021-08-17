Flowing Wells requires masks despite Ducey blocking $163M funding from schools with mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Flowing Wells School District announced Tuesday that it will also be implementing a mask requirement this upcoming school year, following Catalina Foothills, Amphitheater and Tucson Unified Unified School Districts lead.

Similar to the three other districts that implemented mask policies for the upcoming school year, Flowing Wells School District leaders created a policy change, requiring all students K-12, staff and visitors to wear a mask indoors beginning Wednesday at all "district sites and on district transportation."

This decision was announced shortly after Gov. Doug Ducey shared that Arizona will award schools that are "following all state laws..." a $163 million grant. This grant is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.

This move was made in response to several school districts across Arizona moving to require face coverings on their campuses despite a recently approved state law that prohibits mask mandates at school. However, on Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court ruled that schools can keep these mask mandates in place as the new law officially goes into effect on Sept. 29.

According to Pima County Health Department, TUSD has seen 117 cases of COVID-19 between July 20 and Aug. 17.

Of all the local districts, Vail Unified School District has seen the most positive cases with 138 during this time frame. Marana saw the third-highest total behind TUSD with 113 cases. Amphitheater followed with 74 positive cases.

Sunnyside saw 41 cases, Sahuarita with 21 and Catalina Foothills School District with 14 cases.

Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde and Continental districts reported less than 10 cases, individually.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.