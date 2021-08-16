Rialto Theatre, Club Congress, 191 Toole, and Fox Tucson Theatre to require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test for all patrons

TUCSON (KVOA) - Theater and music lovers will soon have to show proof of vaccination when they attend a concert after several iconic venues recently announced the implementation of this policy for their patrons.

Back in June, Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2770, allowing businesses in Arizona to not be required to enforce any mask mandates put in place by any local government officials. While that legislation officially goes into effect on Sept. 29, local governments turned to Ducey, hoping he would implement new COVID-19 mitigation efforts in response to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention's recent reversal of its guidelines for indoor mask use.

However, in a statement made shortly after the change in guidelines, Arizona's governor said "Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change."

In response, several local businesses have moved to take the COVID-19 mitigation efforts into their own hands. On Monday, 15 Arizona venues shared a signed letter that stated that they will implement a policy that would require a vaccine or negative test requirement to attend events at their venues. In addition, they will require the use of masks at their facilities.

Of the venues that signed the letter, four businesses were based in Tucson - the Rialto Theatre, Club Congress, 191 Toole, and the Fox Tucson Theatre.

The letter in its entirety can be viewed below.

The Arizona independent venues signing this letter will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend a concert or event by or before September 20 2021. We are currently working through the logistics of the verification process and will share those details in the coming days on our individual venue websites and social media pages. We encourage everyone who can receive a vaccination to do so, for their own benefit and for the benefit of all of us. We are taking this necessary step for Arizona’s music fans to ensure that all concerts this fall can happen as scheduled. We have a responsibility to our community and there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with other people. Signed, 191 Toole, Tucson

Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Club Congress * (Inside Only), Tucson

Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Fox Tucson Theatre, Tucson

The Marquee Theatre, Tempe

The Nash, Phoenix

The Nile Theater, Mesa

The Orpheum Theater, Flagstaff

The Rialto Theatre, Tucson

The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix

The Rhythm Room, Phoenix

Valley Bar, Phoenix

Walter Where?House, Phoenix

West Side Blues Club * (Vaccine Only), Glendale

On Monday, Arizona reportedly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall case total to 976,826 cases. The death toll remained at 18,464, with no new related deaths were reported that day.

Arizona Department of Health Services also shared that Arizona's population is currently 54.2 percent vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.