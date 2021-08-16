Mayor Romero: Ducey’s new executive order ‘is legally meaningless,’ city vaccine policies remain in place

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson may face punishment from the state after Gov. Doug Ducey implemented a new executive order that allows the state to punish local governments who implement vaccine mandates.

On July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submitting COVID-19 vaccination documents and taking COVID-19 tests.

The governor then doubled down on restricting vaccine mandates in the Grand Canyon State by passing Senate Bill 1824 that prohibits local governments from establishing vaccine passports, mandating COVID-19 vaccinations and requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination status. This law officially goes into effect on Sept. 29.

After Ducey declared that Arizona will continue to not allow mask mandates despite the Centers for Disease Control Prevention updating its guidelines to recommend mask use for all residents while indoors in response to the nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant, Romero moved to require the use of masks at all city facilities on July 28. Then on Friday, the City of Tucson Mayor and Council approved a measure that will implement a vaccine mandate if at least 750 of the city's unvaccinated employees do not provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 20.

On Monday, Ducey issued an executive order that says "any county, city, town or political subdivision official that implements a vaccine mandate contrary to the authorities outlined in this order, is in violation of A.R.S. 36-114 and 36-184 and such actions are punishable by a class 3 misdemeanor and subject to legal action by individuals for violation of their rights under Arizona law."

"We encourage all Arizonans to get the vaccine — it's safe, effective and free," the governor said in a press release. "But getting it is a personal choice, and we will not allow discrimination based on vaccination status. Today's order builds on our efforts to protect Arizonans from excessive mandates that hinder their freedom to choose what's best for their health."

This executive order also included that local government employees can use earned sick leave when they are exposed to COVID-19.

"Any county, city, town or political subdivision official that fails to provide earned sick leave to an employee if it is recommended that the employee stay home due to exposure to COVID-19, is in violation of the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act and action may be taken by individuals pursuant to the Act in the courts or through the Industrial Commission," the executive order states.

According to the governor, these actions were made to further enforce State Bill 1824 and Arizona Revised Statute 36-787, which was signed into law on June 30. These pieces of legislation prevent local governments from implementing mask mandates.

Shortly after Ducey's announcement, Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin released the following statement to Romero and Tucson City Council.

“My initial view is that the executive order has no effect on the actions taken by the Mayor and Council on Friday. Just as the Governor lacked the authority to override the prior Pima County mask requirements by issuing an executive order, he lacks the authority to preempt the actions you took on Friday," he said. "I will provide you an analysis of this executive order when it is ready.”

Romero then provided a statement of her own about the situation.

"Governor Ducey is paving the way for COVID-19 to spread uncontrollably throughout our state, and attempting to impede those of us who believe in science-based solutions at the local level," the mayor said. "After consulting with our City Attorney, it is clear that this Executive Order is legally meaningless. The action that Mayor and Council took last Friday will remain in full effect."

In the statement, Romero then urged the governor to take actions in preventing the spread of COVID-19, with Arizona reporting 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Monday alone.

"Governor Ducey must stop prioritizing his political aspirations over the health and well-being of Arizonans. We have seen the deadly repercussions of similar approaches by the Governors of Texas and Florida, yet Governor Ducey is consciously deciding to head down the same path knowing full well what the consequences are," Romero said. "Governor Ducey is playing a deadly game of one-upmanship that will lead to preventable hospitalizations and deaths."

On the county level, Pima County Board of Supervisors shot down a policy that would have mandated the vaccine for all county employees on Aug. 10. On Monday, the county voting 3-2 to offer additional COVID-19 vaccination incentives for its employees, providing a one-time $300 payment and three days of leave. The board is scheduled to discuss disincentives in their next meeting.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday that Arizona's population is currently 54.2 percent vaccinated.

