Walden Grove HS student potentially exposed to COVID-19, two adults arrested after trespassing onto campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - A student who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and two adults were arrested for trespassing Friday after the student and a group of parents held a small protest at Walden Grove High School that morning.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, seven adults and a juvenile student entered the school located at 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Rd. at around 7:45 a.m. Friday to demand a meeting with Walden Grove's principal, Tereesa Hill.

SPD said the juvenile involved may have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and in accordance with Sahuarita Unified School District policy, the student will not be allowed to return to campus until a certain amount of days have passed since testing negative for COVID-19. The group aimed to have a meeting with Hill in order to get her to give the student permission to return to class, in-person.

After Hill met with the group and asked them to leave the school property, the group refused, continuing to demand a meeting with the principal. Despite Hill stating that the group could set up a meeting to discuss the issue at a later time period, the group continued to refuse to leave school grounds, stating that they were in contact with an attorney.

After officers were dispatched to the scene. the group continued to remain on campus. When the officers warned that the group members could be arrested for trespassing, the group continued to remain on school grounds.

With direction from WGHS staff, the juvenile student and two adults, who were later identified as 48-year-old Damian Majuta and 46-year-old Jennifer Majuta, were arrested and charged with trespassing.

The group reportedly disbanded after the arrests were made.

The three individuals arrested were photographed and fingerprinted at SPD and later released with a citation.