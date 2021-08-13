Half of Pima County residents are vaccinated against COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA)- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Friday that half of the population in Pima County has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen says that is a good number but it is not enough as the Delta variant continues to spread.

More than 521,000 residents in Pima County have received at least one vaccine dose and Dr. Cullen said that they are now working to figure out how to motivate people that have not gotten the vaccine.

"Let's make it really easy for people to get the vaccine, let's address any of their hesitations, let's acknowledge that everyone is on a different spectrum in terms of their understanding to get the vaccine," said Dr. Cullen.

As the county continues to make the vaccine widely available and accessible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely should receive a third dose.

Dr. Cullen said that the county will be consistent with the recommendations and make the third doses available.

"We will not ask people to have a prescription from their physician to get a third dose," said Dr. Cullen. "We will rely on trust and the understanding with the community that the third dose is indicated for fairly limited indications at the current time."

Dr. Cullen said they plan to put out additional details on Monday regarding who will be eligible for a third dose.