TUSD offering weekly COVID-19 testing as school gets underway

TUCSON (KVOA) - After already mandating mask use in their schools, Tucson Unified School District will have COVID pool testing available for students and staff.

This is a voluntary opt-in COVID test that has students swab the inside of their nose on a weekly basis to test for the virus, taking about 15 minutes.

The testing service, offered by the company Concentric, is already in over 1,000 schools across the country.

This program comes through the state health department with Pima County directing the efforts locally.

"It's yet another tool in our toolkit to be able to identify cases, or potential exposures as quickly as possible," said Heather McGovern, program manager for epidemiology for the Pima County Health Department.

Students and teachers will self-swab and then drop each swab into a single tube that will act as the pool that will be tested together.

Test results come back within 24 hours, letting those in the classroom quickly know whether or not the virus is in their classroom.

"I think it's a good option for any district, provides some piece of mind to the teachers that are in those classrooms, the parents of students in those classrooms," said Adelita Grijalva, TUSD board member.

If the once-a-week test has a positive result, then a class will be asked to isolate from others in the school while still going to in-person class.

Parents would then be asked to test their children individually as soon as possible.

Some schools may have on-site follow up testing available, this allows the county to determine if there is a risk or not.

"Our goal, again, is to make sure kids have as little time out of the classroom as possible when there is an exposure," said McGovern.

She adds that while there are a lot of variables that go into this. If there are multiple confirmed cases in a class after the initial pool test, then they will look at heavier quarantine methods, such as temporary remote learning.

Initially, the program with TUSD will be in 20 schools in the district with plans to roll it out to all 87 schools after that.