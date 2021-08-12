Tucson shelter stepping up to vaccinate migrants released from CBP custody

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Department of Homeland Security document, obtained by NBC News, shows more than 18 percent of migrant families who recently crossed the border tested positive for COVID-19.

The documents also stated 20 percent of unaccompanied minors tested positive for the virus.

As it stands now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they provide PPE to those in their custody, but they rely on local health systems to help with vaccines.

Casa Alitas, a migrant shelter in Tucson, is working to vaccinate every one of their visitors able to get the vaccine.

To date, volunteers there say it has helped get hundreds of people protected.

Migrants seeking asylum stay a few days here at the Casa Alitas shelter in Tucson before they make it to their sponsored city. The first thing they do upon arrival is get tested for COVID.

"We did receive very extensive information from our Pima County Administrator on how every person that we're working with every migrant and every undocumented person seeking asylum, they're being tested, they're being quarantined," Adelita Grijalva, Pima County Board Supervisor said. "I mean those are all practice that we're doing."

Besides getting tested, every person is also given the option to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

"Every guest that comes through gets vaccinated or gets the opportunity to get vaccinated," Diego Pina Lopez, CASA Alitas said. "Every guest that comes through gets tested before arriving or once they arrive, and then we also offer testing and vaccinations to volunteers, as well as volunteer's families and the guests."

If one of them should test positive, they are able to quarantine at the shelter before they head to their final destination. The shelter also partners with other agencies to help individuals set up their second shot.

News 4 Tucson reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection on if they tested those who were in their custody.

They provided the following statement: