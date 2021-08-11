UArizona study shows people with mild COVID-19 infections see long-term symptoms

TUCSON (KVOA) - Researchers at the University of Arizona say a majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 are experiencing long-term symptoms.

Researchers have looked at people who had mild infections, meaning they weren't hospitalized and found up to 67% of individuals still had symptoms 30 days after their positive COVID-19 test.

Some of the most common symptoms were fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, stress/anxiety, altered taste/smell, body aches and muscle pain, insomnia, headaches, joint pain, and congestion – the 10 most common long-term COVID-19 symptoms. Women were more likely than men to develop "long COVID."

Until recently, most research has focused on patients with severe COVID-19. But now, nearly a year and a half into the pandemic, millions of Americans are experiencing "long COVID."

Avid runner and businessman, Ty Goodwin, is one of them.

"It has devolved and morphed into a debilitating chronic illness to the point where I'm now on disability. As of this week, I'm officially unemployed, my disability ran out. So, it also presents overwhelming mental issues grappling with what I'm dealing with," Goodwin said.

Goodwin said he got COVID-19 in January 2020. He was flying on business, with trips to Seattle, Montreal and South Africa, with stopovers in Europe. He said he wasn't feeling well after one of those flights, but thought it was just the flu.

"That ultimately led to over 100 doctor appointments and I have had every medical test imaginable," Goodwin said.

Long-term COVID-19 symptoms can be debilitating.

"Some of those symptoms include things like fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, increased anxiety. Things that can really have an impact on quality of life," said Leslie V. Farland, an assistant professor in the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health who worked on the UArizona study. "We also found individuals who had a lower highest completed education and had prior pre-existing conditions were more likely to report continuing symptoms after 30 days."

Goodwin was a healthy 59-year-old before COVID-19 hit. He now suffers from a long list of symptoms, including neuropathy, shortness of breath, chronic fatigue syndrome and clinical depression. At first, he said he encountered resistance or disbelief in the medical community. But now, he is seeing doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and National Jewish Health in Denver. Goodwin said this experience has taught him how to advocate for himself. He also blogs about his experience.

Goodwin said his short-term disability has run out and he is now unemployed. He's trying to get onto long-term disability but is uncertain if he will qualify. At 59 he said he isn't ready to retire but he can't work.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have published guidance on how "long COVID" can be a disability under the ADA, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act.

Recently, Scientific American wrote about the "tsunami" of disability caused by COVID-19.

Goodwin said he has had thoughts of suicide, but that his family is what has kept him going.

"With most other medical conditions there's a diagnosis and either a cure or an end, this seems endless," Goodwin added.