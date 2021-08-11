NAU joins ASU to require masks in classrooms despite statewide mandate ban

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KVOA) - Masks will also be required at Northern Arizona University classrooms this upcoming school year after university officials shared its face-covering policy Wednesday afternoon.

Back on June 15, Ducey issued an executive order that prohibited public universities and community colleges from creating policies that would require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents, take COVID-19 tests or wear masks. The governor issued the order in response to an ASU's policy that would have "required unvaccinated students to submit to twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask," citing it was a "bad policy" that has "no basis in public health.”

The governor reinforced these efforts to prevent mask mandates at schools when he signed House Bill 2898 into law, preventing schools to implement any mask mandate for their staff and students when it officially goes into effect Sept. 28.

Amid another case surge in Arizona prompted by the delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its mask guidelines, ASU officials decided to implement a Face Cover Policy on Wednesday, requiring the use of masks in all classrooms, teaching or research labs and close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible.

Shortly after this announcement, NAU followed suit and shared later Wednesday evening that it will also require face coverings in certain settings.

Similar to ASU's policy, those settings include inside all classrooms and teaching and research labs, and indoor and outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible.

The University of Arizona has not yet shared how it will address the use of masks for the upcoming school year.

Earlier Wednesday, 26 Republican state lawmakers shared that they requested Gov. Doug Ducey to take action against schools that have elected to mandate masks. Those legislators urged the governor to withhold federal funding and take legal action against those schools.

Back on Aug. 4, Ducey released a statement about schools moving to implement mask mandates despite the statewide ban.

"We expect school districts to follow the law and the law is clear the legislative intent is clear. they passed a law banning mask mandates the governor signed it," the governor said. "It goes into effect September 28th and it is retro active. So school districts seem to be attempting to take advantage of a perceived loophole."

On Wednesday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,970 new COVID-19 cases after reporting more than 2,000 daily cases for six straight days. The state also saw six new deaths, with 53.6 percent of Arizona's overall population vaccinated.

NAU will begin its Fall semester on Aug. 23.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.