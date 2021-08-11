Fauci: Not surprising kids under 12 are most vulnerable to COVID-19

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Students are heading back to classrooms and some experts warn, they are perhaps the most vulnerable group right now in the pandemic.

As you know, kids under 12 are still not eligible for a COVID-19 shot and that means they could be most at risk for infection.

That is a shift from earlier in the pandemic when the elderly were most vulnerable.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is not surprised.

"So when you look at a highly efficient virus and transmission and you look at the relative proportion of vulnerable people. Relatively speaking, the young are now more vulnerable because they are in the cohort who's under-vaccinated," he said. "Either children like 12-15, 12-18, who are eligible, who are not yet gotten vaccinated when they should, or the children who were too young to get vaccinated. So when you look anywhere in a hospital, you are seeing a relative proportion of people who are sick are leaning much more towards a younger group. And that's not surprising."