Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene again

U.S. House of Representatives
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia's 14th district, Photo Date: 1/14/2021

(CNN) - Another Twitter suspension for Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted "The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people."

Twitter fired back labeling the post as misleading and prevented Greene from tweeting for one week.

Greene was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of shared misinformation about COVID-19.

CNN

