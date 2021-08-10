Nearly 100K new cases of COVID-19 in children reported in US

WASHINGTON AP (NBC News) - New cases of COVID-19 in children continue to increase.

According to the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, almost 94,000 new pediatric cases were reported last week.

The experts say this is a "continuing substantial increase".

Nearly 72,000 new cases were reported the previous week.

The report also shows that children represented 15 percent of the new weekly cases.

As of Aug. 5, nearly 4.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.