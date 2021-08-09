Pentagon pushes to mandate COVID-19 for all active-duty military members

Pentagon pushes to mandate COVID-19 for all active-duty military membersUpdated
WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Pentagon is expected to ask for President Joe Biden's approval to make vaccinations mandatory for all active-duty military members by mid-September.
This announcement is expected to come out in a memo sometime Monday.
If the food and drug administration gives full approval for the vaccines before that, the push for shots could come sooner.
Once it's officially released, Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley will deliver the message to the troops.